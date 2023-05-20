Shorewood’s Seil Road Bridge has new weight limits

The village of Shorewood has posted new weight limits for Seil Road Bridge.
The new weight load limit is now five tons, and the village asks non-residential vehicle traffic to avoid the bridge altogether, according to a news release from the Shorewood Police Department announcing the new weight limit.
The new weight limits are the result of an Illinois Department of Transportation inspection from April 23, which required the weight limit be reduced to five tons, Shorewood police said.
“With all the roadway construction projects in and immediately around the village of Shorewood, the timing of this report could not be worse,” Shorewood Police said.
Seil Road Bridge must now be inspected each year, and the bridge may close if it continues to deteriorate, Shorewood police said.
“The village was already in the engineering process to have the Seil Road bridge and roadway replaced and reconfigured prior to this unfortunate report from IDOT,” Shorewood police said.
Shorewood police said it will enforce the new load limits for all bridge traffic.