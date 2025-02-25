Will County EMA headed to Plainfield for weather, disaster workshop

Damage from the 1990 Plainfield tornado is seen in this file photo. Improved forecasting and preparedness for severe weather will be one of the topics at a Community Preparedness Workshop being held by the Will County Emergency Management Agency in Plainfield on March 22. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Will County Emergency Management Agency will be in Plainfield on March 22 for a workshop on severe weather, disasters and fraud.

Meteorologists will be there, too, for a discussion on improvements in forecasting severe weather since the 1990 Plainfield tornado.

“When Seconds Matter: Public Preparedness Workshop” is open to the public. It will be at 9 a.m. in the Plainfield Fire Protection District headquarters at 23748 W. 135th St.

“The information presented at this workshop will be invaluable for ensuring you know what needs to be done if a crisis occurs.” Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said in a news release from her office announcing the workshop.

The community preparedness workshop is “designed to enhance disaster readiness and resilience by bringing together community members, emergency professionals, and experts to share vital knowledge on severe weather, fraud prevention, and disaster preparedness,” according to the release.

The workshop is intended for people ages 12 and older.

Photo shows workshop session at previous Community Preparedness Workshop held by the Will County Emergency Management Agency. (Provided by Will County Executive's Office)

While the event is free, seats are limited. Registration is required. For registration and more information about the workshop, visit the website www.WillCountyEMA.org.

The release noted that the workshop is being held in the 35th Anniversary year of the Plainfield tornado, “which struck with little to no warning as a category F5 tornado.”

Meteorologists Zachary Yack and Mike Bardou from the National Weather Service will discuss advancements in severe weather forecasting, detection and communication since the Plainfield tornado.

The workshop also will include first-hand accounts of emergency response efforts after a tornado hit the Ranch Oaks subdivision in Manhattan in July.

Other sessions include strategies for making decisions under pressure and recognizing disaster-related scams.

“By reflecting on past disasters and applying modern strategies, we can strengthen our community’s ability to withstand and recover from emergencies,” EMA Director Allison Anderson said in the release.

Attendees can also visit exhibit tables and meet with representatives from local volunteer organizations. A light lunch will be provided by The Salvation Army.