Developer building 365,000-square-foot industrial facility in New Lenox

An undisclosed user is working with Northern Builders to develop a 365,000-square-foot build-to-suit industrial facility in New Lenox.

Northern Builders is a real estate developer and general contractor.

Construction is already underway on the industrial facility, which sits on approximately 19.9 acres along West Spencer Road, strategically positioned near the Interstate 80 and I-355 interchange.

Building features will include a 40-foot clear height, 13,808 square feet of office space, 12,911 square feet of mezzanine space, 412 car parking spaces, 30 exterior dock doors, four drive-in doors and 13 trailer parking stalls, expandable to 88 stalls.

Construction should be complete by December.