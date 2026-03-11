Shaw Local

Legislation aimed at advancing safety fixes at ‘problematic’ Will County intersections

Joyce’s measure would address roads south of I-80

A Manhattan School District 114 bus is towed away from the scene of a crash that occurred on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. The bus was carrying 10 students when it collided with a passenger vehicle near the intersection of Manhattan Monee Road and Kankakee Road in southeastern Will County.

A Manhattan School District 114 bus is towed away from the scene of a crash that occurred near the intersection of Manhattan Monee Road and Kankakee Road in southeastern Will County on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. (Photo by Bob Okon)

By Judy Harvey

State Sen. Patrick Joyce is leading a measure to address some problematic intersections on state roads in Will County.

“Our local communities have suffered some devastating losses after some recent accidents on state roads,” Joyce, D-Essex, said in a news release. “These were roads that the community and local leaders knew had problems and flagged for review. With the risk of more crashes happening, we need to expedite this process.”

Senate Bill 3275 would require the Illinois Department of Transportation, in consultation with local agencies, to identify and conduct a road safety assessment of the 10 most hazardous state-controlled intersections in Will County located south of Interstate 80.

State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, speaks in favor of a bill Thursday to lift a statewide moratorium on new nuclear power construction. (Capitol News Illinois photo by Jerry Nowicki)

State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex (Jerry Nowicki)

The legislation would address delays faced by municipalities and counties in the 40th District when seeking IDOT review, the release said.

By requiring a formal safety review and report to the Illinois General Assembly, the bill would “prioritize potential fixes, such as design changes, traffic control adjustments or other safety measures, to reduce crashes and improve roadway safety in that region,” the release stated.

Joyce brought the legislation to Springfield after fatal crashes occurred in his district.

Residents and local leaders in the 40th District have called for solutions to getting the infrastructure changes needed to keep drivers safe in a timely manner.

“When residents leave their home to go to work or put their kids on a school bus – they deserve to feel safe,” said Joyce. “If there are roads that are identified as problematic, let’s get boots on the ground and to work as quick as possible.”

A Manhattan School District 114 bus was involved in a fatal crash with a car near the intersection of Manhattan Monee Road and Kankakee Road in southeastern Will County on the morning of Jan. 15.

Senate Bill 3275 has passed the Senate Transportation Committee and heads to the full Senate for further consideration.

