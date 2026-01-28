Shaw Local

Chicago man dies in Will County crash

Will County Sheriff's Office

The Will County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash that occurred at about 5:54 a.m. on Tuesday between a car and a tractor trailer near Peotone. (Provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

By Judy Harvey

A Chicago man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in southeastern Will County.

Felix Owusu, 37, of Chicago, was pronounced dead at 10:10 a.m. on Tuesday at the scene of the crash on Westbound Wilmington-Peotone Road near 104th Ave in unincorporated Peotone, the office of Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers said.

An autopsy will be performed on Wednesday, and the final cause and manner will be determined following the autopsy, police and toxicological reports, the coroner’s office said.

The Will County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash that occurred at about 5:54 a.m. on Tuesday between a car and a tractor trailer.

The Manhattan Fire Department and Will County Emergency Management Agency assisted in this incident.

