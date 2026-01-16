Manhattan woman identified as driver killed in collision with school bus

A Manhattan School District 114 bus is towed away from the scene of a crash that occurred on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. The bus was carrying 10 students when it collided with a passenger vehicle near the intersection of Manhattan Monee Road and Kankakee Road in southeastern Will County. (Photo by Bob Okon)

Makenna M. Maurisak, 24, of Manhattan has been identified as the driver killed in a collision with a school bus on Thursday morning.

The collision occurred on Manhattan-Monee Road in Manhattan Township, near Kankakee Street and west of Schoolhouse Road in southeastern Will County.

Maurisak was pronounced dead at 11:35 a.m. at the scene of the crash, which occurred at about 8:17 a.m., according to the news release from the Will County Coroner’s Office on Friday.

State police are investigating the accident and have not yet released details on how it happened.

The location where a Manhattan School District 114 bus collided with a passenger vehicle, near the intersection of Manhattan Monee Road and Kankakee Road, in southeastern Will County on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. (Photo by Bob Okon)

But a school bus towed away from the scene could be seen with its front end smashed in.

The driver of the school bus and 10 Manhattan elementary school children were taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox for minor injuries but in good condition, according to the Manhattan Fire Protection District.