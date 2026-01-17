Legislators call for road improvements around Manhattan following fatal crash

The location where a Manhattan School District 114 bus collided with a passenger vehicle, near the intersection of Manhattan Monee Road and Kankakee Road, in southeastern Will County on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. (Photo by Bob Okon)

Two state legislators released a joint statement in reaction to the crash between a school bus and car on Thursday that resulted in the death of a Manhattan resident.

“These tragic events ripple throughout a community. Our deepest sympathy and thoughts are with the families and loved ones,” State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, and state Rep. Anthony DeLuca, D- Chicago Heights, said in a news release.

Makenna M. Maurisak, 24, of Manhattan was the driver who was killed in a collision with a Manhattan school bus on Thursday morning.

The collision occurred on Manhattan-Monee Road in Manhattan Township, near Kankakee Street and west of Schoolhouse Road in southeastern Will County.

Maurisak was pronounced dead at 11:35 a.m. at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 8:17 a.m., according to the news release from the Will County Coroner’s Office on Friday.

The driver of the school bus and the students were taken to a local hospital for precautionary measures.

Joyce and DeLuca said the crash highlighted ongoing safety issues on roadways in that area.

“The major roadways for the town of Manhattan, particularly Illinois Route 52 and Manhattan–Monee Road are in need of modernization,“ their statement read. ”We all know the region has seen business and population growth, resulting in increased truck and vehicle counts. The area needs infrastructure upgrades and improvements such as clearly marked pedestrian crossings, sufficient lighting, and revised speed limits to keep up with the growth."

The legislators said they met with village officials and representatives from the Illinois Department of Transportation in November to discuss solutions to the traffic challenges in the village.

“We are currently working with the Village, IDOT and the governor’s office for the most efficient, effective, and speedy approach for the needed improvements. As we continue our work and plan solutions, we will provide updates along the way,” the release said.