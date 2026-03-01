Lincoln-Way East’s Nate Jackson finishes 4th in diving at IHSA State Meet: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Boys swimming

Nate Jackson finishes fourth in diving at IHSA State Meet: Lincoln-Way East’s Nate Jackson finished with a score of 506.05 to take fourth place in diving. Andy Giorgetti of Lockport finished 15th in the same event.

Josh Turner of Plainfield finished 14th in the 100-yard backstroke and Hermes Sadcopen of Plainfield finished 13th in the 50 freestyle.

Boys track and field

Bolingbrook wins 4th Annual Art Pahl Invite: The Raiders finished first with 137 points. The Raiders finished first in three relay events, Jeremiah Jenkins won the long jump at 6.52 meters and Edmond Ankomah won the 55 meters in 6.52 seconds.

Lemont finished second with 75.5 points, with Nathan Murray winning the 200 in 23.32 seconds. Plainfield Central was fourth with 57 points, with Jakub Banka winning the triple jump at 13.47 meters.

Plainfield North finishes ninth at Lakes Invitational: The Tigers scored 21 points as a team, with Thomas Czerwinski finishing third in the 1,600 with a time of 4:23.11. Nasir Robinson of Plainfield East finished third in the 400 in 51.11. Alex Batsala of Plainfield South won the 3,200 in 9:13.71.

Providence Catholic finishes third at ICOPS Invite: Xavier Coleman finished third in the 60 meters with a time of 8.39 seconds, Bryce Vlasak won the triple jump at 12.97 meters, and the Celtics were second in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:34.96. Craig Peacock of JCA finished third in the 200 in 23.58 seconds.

Girls track and field

Minooka finishes fourth at Homewood-Flossmoor Invitational: Plainfield East’s Camryn Cargo finished third in the 60 meters with a time of 7.73 seconds while Londyn Hendry was second in the high jump at 1.57 meters. Minooka’s Zoe Moxley won the 400 in 1:01.01 and Natalie Nahs won the 800 in 2:20.28.

Lincoln-Way Central wins Olivet Nazarene Classic: Alaina Steele of Lincoln-Way East was third in the 200 with a time of 26.04 seconds and won the 400 in 58.64. Her teammate Angelina Tadros won the shot put at 10.83 meters and April Madison won the triple jump at 11.62.

Joliet West’s Meliya Cole was third in the 400 at 59.74 seconds while Ava Offermann was second in the pole vault at 3.45 meters.

Mia Forystek of Lincoln-Way Central won the 600 in 1:34.44 while Brea Counihan won the 3,200 in 11:30.18. LWC also won the 4x400 relay in 4:10.61, with Autumn Guzak winning the high jump at 1.52 meters.

Lincoln-Way West was third in the 4x800 relay with a time of 10:49.38, while Mia Dibenedetto was second at the high jump and Kylie Koehler won the pole vault at 3.60 meters.