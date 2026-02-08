‘Stamped Into History’ theater production in Joliet tells story of African Amercans

Kim Steel portrays Patricia Roberts Harris, the first Black American to serve in a presidential office, during a 2023 rehearsal for "STAMP," the previous name for the production "STAMPED INTO HISTORY!" that will be staged in Joliet on Feb. 20-22. (Photo courtesy of GSW Network)

A three-day theater production highlighting the historical and cultural contributions of African Americans will be staged in Joliet this month.

“STAMPED INTO HISTORY!” will be presented Feb. 20-22 at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre.

Admission is free, and no tickets are required, according to a news release announcing the performance that will provide an opportunity to celebrate Black History Month.

The series “features theatre, music, storytelling, dance and inspirational programming designed for audiences of all ages and backgrounds,” the release stated.

“STAMPED INTO HISTORY!” was created by local producer Larry Crawford of LWCLeads.

Larry Crawford is seen in this file photo at a National Day of Prayer celebration in Joliet. (Eric Ginnard)

The production “uses U.S. postage stamps honoring notable African Americans as a creative lens to explore Black history, artistry and achievement,” the release stated.

The production is in its 12th year, including the past three years at Bicentennial Park Theatre.

“Our intent with this series is to demonstrate the many forms that Black excellence takes and has taken throughout history,” Crawford said in the release. “These programs are designed to celebrate that legacy while looking to the future with hope. We’re thankful to have the opportunity to bring this production back several years in a row, and we believe that’s a testament to the quality of the show.”

The theater lobby will be open for one hour before each show. Displays depicting African American history and culture will be in the lobby, as will local vendors offering custom African garments, jewelry and other goods.

A monument sign for Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park is posted at the park entrance at 201 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet. (Bob Okon)

The three-day lineup includes:

• “SPECIAL DELIVERY” at 7 p.m. Feb. 20, which provides a “rousing evening combining music and oratory to highlight key figures in Black history,” according to the release. “Performances include actors portraying historical leaders, along with musical features by pianists Tornelia Hawkins and Sir Josiah Stevens.”

The theater lobby opens at 6 p.m. The performance will run about 90 minutes with an intermission.

• “SOULSVILLE” at 7 p.m. Feb. 21, which provides “family-friendly, R&B-inspired variety show inviting the audience to relive the days of ‘Soul Train’ with the music from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s,“ according to the release. The evening features live musical performances by Will Carter, Digital Water, St. Paul MBC Dance Team, Poynt Blanq Band and Gwen Cain.

The theater lobby opens at 6 p.m. The performance will run about 90 minutes with an intermission.

• “RISE TOGETHER: An Evening of Music & Inspiration” at 4 p.m. Feb. 22, which provides “an uplifting program of gospel music and inspirational messages focused on community, resilience and shared purpose featuring the popular inspirational band Standing Room Only,” the release stated.

The Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park theater building stands along the Des Plaines River in Joliet. (Bob Okon)

The theater lobby opens at 3 p.m. The show runs about two hours with an intermission.

The Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre is at 201 W. Jefferson St. Free parking is available.

For more information, visit bicentennialpark.org, or contact the Bicentennial Park office at 815-724-3761 or bipark@joliet.gov.