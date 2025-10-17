Joliet gives details on future programs at Bicentennial Park

A monument sign for Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park is posted at the park entrance at 201 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet. (Bob Okon)

Joliet officials have provided some details on plans for Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and its theater.

Park users, particularly those active in the Bicentennial Park Theatre, have questioned city plans since Park Manager Lori Carmine was put on administrative leave.

“In 2026, the City of Joliet will continue community programming and expand partnerships with local arts and cultural organizations at Bicentennial Park to highlight Joliet’s diversity through performances, exhibitions, and educational programming,” stated a news release issued by the city on Thursday afternoon. “The park will also remain an affordable venue for community events.”

The release did not address staffing at the park.

But city spokeswoman Rosemaria DiBenedetto on Friday said the park is currently being managed by Deputy City Manager Christa Desiderio with support from Director of Cultural Affairs and Special Events Ann Sylvester.

DiBenedetto would not comment on Carmine’s job status, saying the city does not comment on personnel matters.

The release stated that “signature events,” including Concerts on the Hill and July 3 fireworks will continue in 2026.

People listen as the Joliet American Legion band during a Concerts on the Hill performance at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park. (Shaw Media)

Festival of the Gnomes also will return this December.

In 2026, the park will be the site for celebrations marking the centennial of Route 66 and the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, according to the release.

The Joliet Drama Guild will “formalize its role” as theater in residence, the release stated.

The drama guild next year will produce three mainstage shows and lead youth programs, including Summertime on Stage and a new Winter Drama Camp. The organization also will “launch Shakespeare on Tour, a traveling program offering free performances at Bicentennial Park and select community locations,” the release stated.

Members of the Joliet Drama Guild reenact a battle from a Shakespeare play at the Royal Faire hosted by the Joliet Public Library Black Road Branch in 2023. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The remainder of 2025 includes “a robust schedule of community and school-based performances,” according to the lease.

The Providence Catholic High School production of “May We All” will be at the theater Nov. 6-9. The Joliet Catholic Academy production of “39 Steps” will be there Nov. 20-22.

“We remain focused on supporting the park’s continued success through consistent programming, community partnerships and professional operations that ensure long-term sustainability,” City Manager Beth Beatty said in the release.

The release was the first detailed statement from the city about its plans for the park.

It comes ahead of next week’s City Council meetings on Monday and Tuesday.

People concerned about the future of the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre filled the Joliet City Council chambers on Oct. 7. (Bob Okon)

When the council last met on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7, more than 20 people spoke at the two meetings, questioning plans for the park and calling for information about its future.

The city has never confirmed that Carmine was placed on leave.

DiBenedetto did say previously that the city made “certain staffing changes” after administration “became aware of significant operational deviations” at Bicentennial Park.

Bicentennial Park is currently staffed by park office assistants Deanna Opsal and James Robert along with interns, DiBenedetto said Friday.