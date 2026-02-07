Joliet programs get funds for construction and building trades programs

Construction crews work on the city square project in downtown Joliet on Sept. 4, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Two Joliet area programs were awarded state funds for local apprenticeship programs in the construction and building trades.

Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) awarded more than $17 million in funding to 39 program recipients to expand the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program.

HIRE360 in Joliet was awarded $465,000 and Lewis University in Romeoville was awarded $550,000, according to a news release from DECO.

Participants of the Illinois Works program attend tuition-free and receive a stipend and other support services to help enter the construction industry. Upon completion of the program, pre-apprentices receive industry-aligned certifications, which prepare and qualify them to continue to a registered apprenticeship program in one of the trades.

“Through the Illinois Works Program, we’re not just building our talent pipeline — we’re shaping careers. Thanks to these critical investments, we’re supporting our state’s in-house talent, pushing critical infrastructure projects forward, and boosting local economies across Illinois,” said Pritzker in the release.