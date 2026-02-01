Joliet Catholic dance team wins Class 1A state title: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

The Joliet Catholic competitive dance team won the IHSA Class 1A state championship Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

The Angels finished Saturday with a winning score of 92.28, ahead of runner-up Jacksonville’s score of 91.62. Morris finished third with a score of 91.06.

The JCA team consists of seniors Avery Quinn, Calleigh Kubinski, Addysen Kirby and Ella Fredrickson; juniors Olivia Clemny, Haley Grant, Anya Hrechko and Rylie Kessel; and sophomores Evelyn Borgra and Isabella Wieher. They are coached by Ava Tomich, Abi Voss and Camryn Whisenant.

Tomich and Voss were members of JCA’s 2019 state championship team.

Morris’ dance team placed third in 1A with a score of 91.06.

BOYS BOWLING

IHSA State Tournament: Lockport finished second with a score of 12,733, trailing champion Hononegah’s total of 12,800. Minooka (12,442) finished sixth, while Lincoln-Way West (12,353) took eighth.

Lockport’s Austin LiCausi finished third as an individual with a score of 2,710, while Minooka’s Nolan Anderson (2,656) was seventh. Patrick Berlin of Lincoln-Way West finished 12th with a score of 2,627.

BOYS WRESTLING

Class 1A Coal City Regional: The Coalers got 11 championships, two second-place finishes and a third-place in cruising to the team title with 329 points, easily outdistancing runner-up Bishop McNamara’s total of 143. Reed-Custer (126.5) was third, Seneca (122.5) was fourth, Peotone (58) was ninth, Wilmington (51) 10th and Dwight (26) 11th.

Champions for Coal City were Jake Munsterman (106), Owen Peterson (126), Cooper Morris (132), Luke Munsterman (138), Max Christensen (144), Brody Widlowski (150), Aidan Kenney (157), Mason Garner (165), Brock Finch (175), Cade Poyner (215) and Payton Vigna (285). Taking second were Gavin Roudis (113) and Evan Greggain (190), while Tyson Price was third at 120.

Sectional qualifiers for Reed-Custer were Colton Drinkwine (113, 1st), Cole Harris (120, 2nd), Dominic Alaimo (215, 2nd), Jayden Sanchez (132, 3rd) and Reed Newbrough (165, 3rd).

Seneca qualfiers were Raiden Terry (120, 1st), Chase Rod (150, 3rd) and Landen Venecia (190, 3rd).

Peotone qualifiers were Jonah Young (126, 2nd) and Jimmy O’Connor (106, 3rd).

Wilmington’s lone qualifier was 190-pound champion Logan Van Duyne.

Dwight’s Gavin Bafia took third at 175.

Class 2A Chicago Ag Science Regional: Providence had 11 champions and three runner-up finishes and won the title with 292.5 points. Lemont (109.5) finished third. Champions for the Celtics included Cole Lemberg (106), Christian Corcoran (113), Nate Ortiz (120), Max Mandac (126), Lucas Forsythe (132), Tommy Banas (138), Andrew Pellicci (150), Justus Heeg (157), Jasper Harper (165), Ameer Khalil (175), and Riley Teller (215), while Luke Banas (144), Brayden McCay (190) and Ryan Lenahan (285) took second.

For Lemont, Judah Heeg (190) took first, while Alex Powers (106) and Cory Zator (126) took second. Evan Jacobsen (113), Conrad Bydlon (157) and Vincent DelliColli (175) all took third.

COMPETITIVE CHEER

Oswego Sectional: Providence won the championship in Class 2A with a score of 96.37, while Joliet Catholic was second with 93.67 and Morris (92.07) fourth. All advanced to the state finals.

In Co-Ed, Plainfield East (90.53) finished third and Romeoville (84.77) fourth to advance to state.

In Class 1A, Coal City finished fifth and qualified for state.

Reavis Sectional: Reed-Custer won the Class 1A title with a score of 88.90, while Wilmington (87.37) was third. Both advance to state. Lemont (95.93) won the Class 2A title and advances to state.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Joliet Catholic 93, Pontiac 46: Jayden Armstrong scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Hilltoppers to the nonconference win, while Donavyn Simmons scored 18 and Danny Cervantes 15.

Bolingbrook 79, Evanston 63: At the Evanston War on the Shore, Brady Pettigrew led the Raiders with 19 points, while TJ Williams scored 18. Trey Brost added 12 points and six assists.

Lincoln-Way West 76, TF South 72: Drake Been made seven 3-pointers en route to a game-high 28 points for the Warriors (13-13) in the Lincoln-Way West Shootout. Eiden Kubilius scored 16 points, and Luke Gouty added 10.

Kaneland 86, Coal City 33: At the Kaneland Shootout, the Coalers fell to the unbeaten Knights.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lyons 44, Lincoln-Way Central 28: The Knights suffered the nonconference loss, just their second defeat in the last nine games.

Ottawa Marquette 47, Coal City 41: At the Seneca Shootout, Laura Christopher led the Coalers (8-17) with 14 points, while Jori Tucker added 11.

GIRLS BOWLING

Southwest Prairie Conference Meet: Joliet West won the conference championship.