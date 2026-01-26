Will County Pets of the Week: Jan. 26, 2026

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Glacier is a gentle and loving 2-year-old terrier that was found severely emaciated as a stray. He is slowly gaining both weight and trust, and his sweet personality is beginning to shine. He currently weighs 50 pounds, but he will be closer to 60 pounds when he attains a healthy weight. Glacier is incredibly smart and already knows several commands. Glacier must be the only pet in the home, with children over age 10. He is very wary of men, so he needs a female-only home or a very patient man who understands that trust takes time, space and consistency. To meet Glacier, email dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Audrey is a sweet 7-year-old female dilute tabico found as a stray. It’s suspected that she had a home at some point because she is comfortable around people. Audrey is quiet and reserved in her new surroundings at the rescue. However, she seems to enjoy gentle pets and attention. She has good potential to be a loving companion kitty. To meet Audrey, email catadoptions@nawus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Baldr is a sweet, charming, low-key 8-year-old hound mix. Baldr loves to be with people, whether going on a walk, relaxing in the yard or just hanging out. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

One-year-old Lotus can be a bit shy at first but does enjoy pets and crawling into laps for cuddles. Lotus loves to play with toys, too. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Honey is gentle, calm, affectionate and always happy to receive pets and treats – two of her favorite things! Honey enjoys spending time with people and gets along wonderfully with other cats. She loves watching the world from a sunny window. Honey will make a mellow, loving companion. To meet Honey, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Spooky loves movie nights, snuggles, food and naps. He’s incredibly gentle with kids and the perfect mix of chill and charming. To meet Spooky, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.