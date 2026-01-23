Firefighters battle blaze at Joliet school during freezing weather

An icy Joliet Fire Department vehicle at the scene of a fire at Dirksen Junior High School on Friday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Joliet. (Photo provided by Joliet Fire Department)

Joliet firefighters put out a fire at Dirksen Junior High School during the extreme cold on Friday that led to frozen fire hydrants and one firefighter was evaluated for a frostbite.

Students were not at the school because Joliet Public Schools District 86 was on remote learning Friday due to the weather. Students at Dirksen Junior High School will now have another e-learning day on Monday following the incident.

About 9:30 a.m. Friday, the Joliet Fire Department responded to Dirksen school for a report of a fire and smoke coming from inside the building, according to a news release from Joliet fire officials.

“Once inside, they reported heavy smoke condition and a fire in one of the classrooms. The fire alarm system was activated. Crews were able to quickly knock down the main body of fire,” fire officials said.

More firefighters were sent to the scene because of “multiple frozen hydrants in the area,” fire officials said.

The roof was opened over the fire to “increase visibility and to check for pockets of fire in the roofing material,” fire officials said.

“Roof crews noted that the fire had extended into the foam layers of the roofing system,” fire officials said.

After the main body of the fire was extinguished, crews remained on the scene to remove smoke from inside the school, fire officials said.

The initial crews remained on the scene for more than two hours, extinguishing hot spots and checking for any further fires, fire officials said.

One firefighter was evaluated for frostbite following the incident.