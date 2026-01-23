Know the signs of frostbite and hypothermia: Staying safe in extreme cold

Anyone who stays in the cold for extended periods can develop severe health problems.
When temperatures drop below freezing, staying safe becomes more challenging. Two of the most common cold-related health problems are hypothermia and frostbite.
Hypothermia
Hypothermia, or abnormally low body temperature, is a dangerous condition that can occur when a person has prolonged exposure to extremely cold temperatures, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Body temperature that is too low affects the brain, making the victim unable to think clearly or move well.
“This makes hypothermia especially dangerous because a person may not know that it’s happening, become confused and won’t be able to do anything about it,” the IDPH said in a news release.
Hypothermia can be fatal if not detected promptly and treated properly.
Infants and the elderly are particularly at risk of hypothermia. Infants younger than 1 year old should never sleep in a cold room because they lose body heat more easily than adults.
Older adults often make less body heat because of a slower metabolism and less physical activity.
Warnings signs of hypothermia
Adults:
- shivering, exhaustion
- confusion, fumbling hands
- memory loss, slurred speech drowsiness
Infants:
- red, cold skin
- very low energy
If you notice any of these signs, take the person’s temperature. If their temperature is below 95 degrees, the situation is an emergency – seek medical attention immediately.
Frostbite
Frostbite is a bodily injury caused by freezing that results in skin discoloration in affected areas and loss of feeling. Frostbite can permanently damage the body, and severe cases can lead to amputation.
Parts of the body most affected by frostbite are exposed areas of the face, ears, wrists, hands and feet.
Frostbitten skin is near-white and stiff, and the area will feel numb rather than painful. If you notice these signs, take immediate action.
To treat frostbite:
• Warm the affected part of the body gradually.
• Immerse the affected area in warm but not hot water. The temperature should be comfortable to the touch for unaffected parts of the body.
• Do not rub frostbitten areas. The friction can damage the skin.
• For warming, do not use a heating pad, heat lamp, stove, fireplace or radiator.
• If frostbite occurs, take emergency action to begin warming the affected body part, then seek medical attention immediately.