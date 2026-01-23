Know the signs of frostbite and hypothermia: Staying safe in extreme cold

If you need to be outside in cold weather, keep your head and ears covered at all times and make sure you wear gloves or mittens. Cover your mouth with a scarf to protect the lungs from directly inhaling extremely cold air, health officials say. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Anyone who stays in the cold for extended periods can develop severe health problems.

When temperatures drop below freezing, staying safe becomes more challenging. Two of the most common cold-related health problems are hypothermia and frostbite.

Hypothermia

Hypothermia, or abnormally low body temperature, is a dangerous condition that can occur when a person has prolonged exposure to extremely cold temperatures, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Body temperature that is too low affects the brain, making the victim unable to think clearly or move well.

“This makes hypothermia especially dangerous because a person may not know that it’s happening, become confused and won’t be able to do anything about it,” the IDPH said in a news release.

Hypothermia can be fatal if not detected promptly and treated properly.

Infants and the elderly are particularly at risk of hypothermia. Infants younger than 1 year old should never sleep in a cold room because they lose body heat more easily than adults.

Older adults often make less body heat because of a slower metabolism and less physical activity.

Warnings signs of hypothermia

Adults:

shivering, exhaustion

confusion, fumbling hands

memory loss, slurred speech drowsiness

Infants:

red, cold skin

very low energy

If you notice any of these signs, take the person’s temperature. If their temperature is below 95 degrees, the situation is an emergency – seek medical attention immediately.

Wind chill is the “feels like” temperature, combining the wind speed and the actual temperature. It is based on the rate of heat loss from exposed skin caused by the effects of wind and cold. (Sandy Bressner)

Frostbite

Frostbite is a bodily injury caused by freezing that results in skin discoloration in affected areas and loss of feeling. Frostbite can permanently damage the body, and severe cases can lead to amputation.

Parts of the body most affected by frostbite are exposed areas of the face, ears, wrists, hands and feet.

Frostbitten skin is near-white and stiff, and the area will feel numb rather than painful. If you notice these signs, take immediate action.

To treat frostbite:

• Warm the affected part of the body gradually.

• Immerse the affected area in warm but not hot water. The temperature should be comfortable to the touch for unaffected parts of the body.

• Do not rub frostbitten areas. The friction can damage the skin.

• For warming, do not use a heating pad, heat lamp, stove, fireplace or radiator.

• If frostbite occurs, take emergency action to begin warming the affected body part, then seek medical attention immediately.