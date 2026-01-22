Wind chills could hit as low as -40 in northern Illinois as extreme cold grips region

Dangerous cold will hit northern Illinois late Thursday night into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service (National Weather Service National Weather Service)

Northern Illinois is bracing for one of the coldest stretches of the winter as an Extreme Cold Warning takes effect late Thursday night, bringing dangerously low wind chills into Friday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, wind chills are expected to drop as low as 30 to 40 degrees below zero near and north of Interstate 55 from 3 a.m. to noon Friday. Areas farther south will see wind chills ranging from 20 to 30 below zero, prompting a Cold Weather Advisory that continues through 9 a.m. Saturday.

Forecasters say the cold will arrive behind another Arctic front pushing through the region Thursday evening. Gusty winds between 25 and 35 mph, with occasional gusts near 40 mph, will combine with steadily falling temperatures to create life-threatening conditions overnight.

These wind chills can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, the weather service warned.

Residents are urged to limit time outdoors whenever possible and take precautions to protect people, pets, and property. Officials recommend dressing in layers, covering exposed skin, and wearing hats, face masks, and gloves if venturing outside. Pets should be kept indoors, and homeowners should allow faucets to drip slowly to help prevent frozen pipes.

The cold will linger into the weekend, with wind chills remaining below zero into Saturday morning. While winds are expected to ease slightly after Friday, temperatures will stay well below normal.

Accumulating snow is possible this weekend in northern Illinois, according to the National Weather Service

Adding to the concern, forecasters are monitoring the potential for accumulating snow late Saturday into Sunday, which could create hazardous travel conditions. While confidence is increasing that snow will reach parts of northern Illinois, the exact track and snowfall amounts remain uncertain.

Weather officials urge residents to continue monitoring forecasts and prepare for dangerous conditions through the weekend.