Plainfield’s Bearman makes his prediction for Sunday’s Bears-Rams playoff game

Don Wachter, of Plainfield, cheers on the Bears dressed in his Bearman costume Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, during the Chicago Bears NFL Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers. (Mark Busch)

After watching the Chicago Bears storm back from a 18-point deficit to win the NFC wild-card playoff game against the Green Bay Packers last weekend, Bearman – Plainfield resident Don Wachter – will be back at Soldier Field Sunday night when the Bears host the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field in a NFC divisional playoff game.

The 63-year-old has become known as Bearman for the costume he wears to each Bears game. Topping off the costume is a bear-head hat.

Wachter himself was surprised that the Bears were able to come back and beat the Packers 31-27.

“Even when the score was 21-6, I was like, ‘We don’t got enough time, we don’t got enough time,’ ” he said. ”It’s almost like our defense can just do enough to hold our opponent at the end to let our offense come through. We all believe in this offense, that they can come back."

The Bears were able to overcome many obstacles during the game, including snow.

“It was snowing pretty good,” Wachter said. “It was snowing on my bear head. That might be the first time he’s had snow on him. What was good is that it wasn’t windy. They were predicting all this wind, but it wasn’t windy at all. That wasn’t a factor.”

As the Bears started to put more points on the board, Soldier Field was brimming with excitement.

“There at the end, everybody was standing up,” Wachter said. “I didn’t even coax them too much.”

Don Wachter, of Plainfield, cheers on the Bears dressed in his Bearman costume Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, during the Chicago Bears NFL Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers. (Mark Busch)

He caught the attention of many people at the game, including the musician and actor Common, who was among several celebrities at Soldier Field that night.

“He was at the game as a photographer, and he took a picture of me,” Wachter said.

He is excited about Sunday’s game. Can a bear take on and defeat a ram? Most certainly, according to Wachter.

“A ram is not going to compete against a bear,” he said. “The grizzly bear is the No. 1 predator in North America.”

He predicts the Bears will win the game by a score of 35-24.