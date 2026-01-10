Plainfield man will be bearing down at Bears-Packers playoff game

Plainfield resident Don Wachter, known as the Bearman, visits with Chicago Bears fans. (Photo provided by Don Wachter)

Plainfield resident Don Wachter will literally be bearing down when he attends the Bears-Packers playoff game at Soldier Field on Saturday.

The 63-year-old has become known as the Bearman for the costume he wears to each Bears game. Topping off the costume is a bear-head hat.

“I’m getting a little nervous,” said Wachter, a longtime season ticket holder. “I always get nervous before a big game. There’s a lot on the line there. They say this is the biggest game in 15 years.”

Just like the Bears, Wachter has many fans.

“I get comments like, ‘I’ve seen you for years, and I always wanted to get a picture with you,’” he said. ”A lot of people, especially guys, will say, ‘You’re the living legend.’ I hear that quite a bit."

His enthusiasm for the Chicago Bears dates back to when he first became a season ticket holder.

“When I first got season tickets in 1985, I wanted to show my enthusiasm and support,” Wachter said. “Later on in the ‘80s, I was one of the first fans to wave a Bears flag.”

Those season tickets came at an opportune time – the season the Bears went on to win the Super Bowl.

Over the years, Wachter has worn different bear heads.

“I’m on my third version,” he said. “Last season, I went to a grizzly bear head. The grizzly bear is kind of what the Bears head logo is. The grizzly bear is the No. 1 predator in North America, if you didn’t know that.”

Wachter is happy that he’s able to bring enjoyment to Bears fans.

“I get a lot of enjoyment over giving them enjoyment,” he said. “It’s humbling, too. I have my own trading cards, and I give them out to kids mostly.”

And he constantly gets requests to attend events dressed as the Bearman.

“I’ve had requests to attend weddings and funerals as the Bearman,” Wachter said.

The Bears and Green Bay Packers will play in the NFC wild-card playoff game, kicking off at 7 p.m. at Soldier Field.