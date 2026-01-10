Joliet council member Moreno’s next day in court pushed back to February

Joliet Councilman Juan Moreno seen at a December 2025 hearing challenging his legitimacy to hold office. (Gary Middendorf)

Pretrial hearings that could decide the fate of Joliet City Council member Juan Moreno have been scheduled for Feb. 20.

Moreno’s attorneys are seeking a ruling that would dismiss a case alleging that Moreno did not have legal residency in the city when he filed to run for City Council in the 2025 election.

Meanwhile, the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed a new motion seeking to remove Moreno from office before his trial scheduled for March 9.

Both sides where in court this week when the Feb. 20 hearing was set.

Will County Judge Jessica Lynch in December ruled against a motion from the state’s attorney’s office seeking to remove Moreno from office until his trial.

Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Pyles filed a new motion this week seeking Moreno’s removal before the trial.

Joliet City Council member Juan Moreno and his fiancee, Jessica Sanchez, aooear in December in Will County court, where Moreno's legitimacy to hold office is being challenged. (Bob Okon)

Pyle’s motion points to testimony in the December hearing indicating that Moreno was living with relatives in Joliet on a temporary basis after family problems at home. According to testimony, he moved out of the house outside city limits that he co-owned with Jessica Sanchez while maintaining that residence as his official address.

Moreno’s attorneys want the case thrown out, arguing, among other things, that his residency was sufficient to run for office, and any challenge to his legitimacy as a candidate should have been made before the election.

Moreno and Sanchez have since reunited and live in a house in Joliet city limits.