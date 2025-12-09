Moreno to remain on Joliet City Council as elected office challenge heads to trial

Joliet City Council member Juan Moreno attends a hearing Monday on the case challenging Joliet City Council member Juan Moreno's legitimacy to hold office. Monday, Dec. 8, 2025 at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

A judge decided a Joliet City Council member can continue to stay on the council as a Will County case challenging his qualifications to hold elected office heads to trial in March.

On Tuesday, Will County Judge Jennifer Lynch found the testimony of Juan Moreno credible enough to overcome a request from Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s Office to temporarily bar him from holding a seat on the Joliet City Council.

Moreno was elected to the city council on April 1.

On Sept. 16, Glasgow’s office filed a lawsuit against Moreno that claims he did not reside within Joliet for a year before the election and he filed a false statement of candidacy regarding that qualification.

The case against Moreno is expected go to trial in the second week of March.

Both parties plan to meet again in early January for a status hearing regarding a motion from Moreno’s attorneys for a summary judgement ruling in the case.