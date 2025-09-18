Will County State’s Attorney claims Joliet City Council member not eligible for office

Juan Moreno makes a point during the forum for Joliet City Council candidates at the Joliet Public Library on Thursday. Feb. 19, 2025 (Bob Okon)

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s Office has filed a lawsuit against Joliet City Council member Juan Moreno that claims he is not eligible for office.

The lawsuit filed on Sept. 16 claims Moreno filed a “false statement of candidacy regarding his qualifications.”

Glasgow’s lawsuit claims Moreno was not a resident of Joliet for a year before the 2025 election, as required under state law.

Moreno was elected to the Joliet City Council on April 1, 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.