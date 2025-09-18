Shaw Local

Will County State’s Attorney claims Joliet City Council member not eligible for office

Juan Moreno makes a point during the forum for Joliet City Council candidates at the Joliet Public Library on Thursday. Feb. 19, 2025

Juan Moreno makes a point during the forum for Joliet City Council candidates at the Joliet Public Library on Thursday. Feb. 19, 2025 (Bob Okon)

By Felix Sarver

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s Office has filed a lawsuit against Joliet City Council member Juan Moreno that claims he is not eligible for office.

The lawsuit filed on Sept. 16 claims Moreno filed a “false statement of candidacy regarding his qualifications.”

Glasgow’s lawsuit claims Moreno was not a resident of Joliet for a year before the 2025 election, as required under state law.

Moreno was elected to the Joliet City Council on April 1, 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.

