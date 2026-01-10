Bolingbrook boys rally to thwart upset-minded Minooka: The Herald-News Friday Roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bolingbrook 70, Minooka 53: Minooka led 41-40 midway through the third quarter, but the Raiders’ defense allowed just 12 points the rest of the way in the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Brady Pettigrew led Bolingbrook (10-4, 6-0) with 26 points and seven rebounds, while teammate TJ Williams had 15 points and six rebounds. Nehemiah Brown had 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Minooka (9-8, 4-3), while Luke Page had a team-high 14 points and Logan Lewandowski scored eight.

Providence 63, St. Rita 30: Cade Strysky led the Celtics to the Chicago Catholic League win with 17 points, while Jayde Wyett scored 12 and Eli Phillips added 11.

Lincoln-Way West 62, Bradley-Bourbonnais 38: Aidan Bach scored 16 points to lead the Warriors (9-8) to the Southwest Suburban win, while Luke Gouty scored 12 and Eiden Kubilius added 10.

Plainfield South 58, Joliet Central 44: BJ Fox led the Steelmen with 13 points in the Southwest Prairie Conference loss, while ReVelle Gilbert scored 11 and James Lee added 10.

Plainfield East 66, Romeoville 48: KJ Miller led the Bengals to the Southwest Prairie Conference win with 25 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Alijah Little (6 assists, 5 rebounds) and Nana Atakora (8 rebounds) each scored 10 points.

Yorkville 59, Plainfield North 41: The Tigers dropped the Southwest Prairie Conference contest.

Homewood-Flossmoor 60, Lincoln-Way East 50: The Griffins fell in Southwest Suburban Conference action.

Sandburg 53, Lincoln-Way Central 51 (OT): The Knights dropped the Southwest Suburban Conference decision.

Seneca 66, Midland 56: Brady Sheedy led Seneca with 18 points, while Zeb Maxwell had 14 points, Cam Shriey scored 13, and Brayden Simek had nine points and nine rebounds.

Manteno 52, Coal City 38: Gavin Berger led the Coalers with 11 points in the Illinois Central Eight loss.

Gardner-South Wilmington 56, Momence 47: Cooper Biros led the Panthers (9-7, 6-0) to the River Valley Conference win with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Leondre Kemp had 13 points and 16 rebounds.

Dwight 74, Henry-Senachwine 48: Evan Cox led the Trojans with 15 points, while Collin Bachand scored 14, Joe Duffy 13 and Kayden Wood 11.

BOYS WRESTLING

Joliet West 54, Plainfield Central 21: The Tigers improved to 8-2 overall and 3-0 in the Southwest Prairie Conference with the win.

BOYS BOWLING

Southwest Suburban Conference Meet: Lincoln-Way Central won the team title with a score of 6,306. Lincoln-Way West (6,224) was third, Lockport (6,223) fourth and Lincoln-Way East (6,140) fifth. Dalen Yahnke of Lincoln-Way East won the individual title with a six-game score of 1,431, while Lincoln-Way Central’s Jacob Rob was second with 1,418.