Joliet Chamber announces its ‘2025 celebration of success’ award recipients

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry will host its 2026 Annual Awards Dinner & Celebration of 2025 Success on Feb. 24.
The following award recipients will be honored at the event.
Brother James Gaffney Award of Excellence: Rialto Square Theatre
Rabbi Hershman Community Service Award: Steve Randich
Large Business of the Year: Hollywood Casino
Small Business of the Year: Blue Ribbon Products Co.
New Business of the Year: Duffy Signs
Young Professional of the Year: Evie Cora
Cocktails at the award celebration will begin at 5 p.m. Dinner and the program will begin at 5:30 p.m.
The event will be held at the Renaissance Center, 214 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet.
Tickets are $60 each. Tables of 10 are available. The reservation deadline is Feb. 19.
For tickets and more information, visit jolietchamber.com.
