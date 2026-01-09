Joliet Chamber announces its ‘2025 celebration of success’ award recipients

Steve Randich addresses the City Council on Wednesday, Dec. 14, during a special City Council meeting in Joliet. Randich has been honored with the Rabbi Hershman Community Service Award from the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry. (Eric Ginnard)

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry will host its 2026 Annual Awards Dinner & Celebration of 2025 Success on Feb. 24.

The following award recipients will be honored at the event.

Brother James Gaffney Award of Excellence: Rialto Square Theatre

Rabbi Hershman Community Service Award: Steve Randich

Large Business of the Year: Hollywood Casino

Small Business of the Year: Blue Ribbon Products Co.

New Business of the Year: Duffy Signs

Young Professional of the Year: Evie Cora

Cocktails at the award celebration will begin at 5 p.m. Dinner and the program will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The event will be held at the Renaissance Center, 214 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet.

Tickets are $60 each. Tables of 10 are available. The reservation deadline is Feb. 19.

For tickets and more information, visit jolietchamber.com.