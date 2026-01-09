Shaw Local

Joliet Chamber announces its ‘2025 celebration of success’ award recipients

Steve Randich addresses the City Council on Wednesday, Dec. 14, during a special City Council meeting in Joliet. Randich has been honored with the Rabbi Hershman Community Service Award from the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry. (Eric Ginnard)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry will host its 2026 Annual Awards Dinner & Celebration of 2025 Success on Feb. 24.

The following award recipients will be honored at the event.

Brother James Gaffney Award of Excellence: Rialto Square Theatre

Rabbi Hershman Community Service Award: Steve Randich

Large Business of the Year: Hollywood Casino

Small Business of the Year: Blue Ribbon Products Co.

New Business of the Year: Duffy Signs

Young Professional of the Year: Evie Cora

Cocktails at the award celebration will begin at 5 p.m. Dinner and the program will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The event will be held at the Renaissance Center, 214 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet.

Tickets are $60 each. Tables of 10 are available. The reservation deadline is Feb. 19.

For tickets and more information, visit jolietchamber.com.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

