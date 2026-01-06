Hollywood Casino Joliet announces winner of Gala Giveaway

Lockport Township Fire District Lt. Tom, left, and his wife Kim Clifton along with volunteer Mark Sikorski pose for a photo at the Project Fire Buddies fundraising table. Project Fire Buddies is the winner of Hollywood Casino Joliet’s Gala Giveaway. (Photo Courtsey of Tom Clifton)

Project Fire Buddies is the winner of Hollywood Casino Joliet’s Gala Giveaway.

This Illinois-based organization (Will County chapters include Joliet, Lockport, New Lenox and Plainfield) now has the opportunity to host an event, valued at $60,000, at Hollywood Casino Joliet’s new 10,000 square foot, all-age event center, according to a news release from Hollywood Casino Joliet.

Folks get their first look at Hollywood Casino Joliet's gaming floor during the Grand Opening Ceremony on Aug. 11, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Project Fire Buddies supports critically ill children and their families by “providing joy, companionship and unforgettable experiences” through visits, gifts and longterm relationships from local fire departments, according to the Project Fire Buddies website.

Project Fire Buddies, founded in South Suburban Illinois in 2016, has expanded to 14 states with more than 165 chapters.

So far, Project Fire buddies has raised more than $4 million dollars – benefitting more than 750 children – been supported by more than 1,200 volunteers, according to the release.

The hosted event will include food and non-alcoholic beverages, table wine service, A/V production and event staffing. Moreover, Hollywood Joliet team members will provide also 40 hours of volunteer support for Project Fire Buddies.

For more information, visit projectfirebuddies.org and hollywoodcasinojoliet.com.