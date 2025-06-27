Hollywood Casino Joliet hosting Gala Giveaway Contest for nonprofits

Rendering from Hollywood Casino Joliet provides a look at the casino that Penn Entertainment says will open in August. Hollywood Casino Joliet is hosting a Gala Giveaway Contest and encourages local nonprofits to enter. The awarded gala will be one of the first events Hollywood Casino Joliet will host next year in its new event center. (Provided by Hollywood Casino Joliet)

The winning organization will be awarded a hosted event – with an estimated value of more than $60,000 – for up to 400 attendees within one year of selection, according to a news release from Hollywood Casino Joliet.

The hosted event will include food and nonalcoholic beverages, table wine service, audio visual production and event staffing, according to the release.

Hollywood Casino staff also will provide an additional 40 hours of volunteer time.

The awarded gala will be one of the first events Hollywood Casino Joliet will host next year in its “new, open-to-all-ages, 10,000-square-foot event center,” according to the release.

Any eligible Illinois-registered 501(c)(3) organization may enter the Hollywood Casino Joliet 2026 Gala Giveaway Contest, according to the release.

Entries will be accepted until Sept. 30, according to the release.

To view the official rules and enter, visit HollywoodCasinoJoliet.com.

The new Hollywood Casino Joliet, which will anchor Rock Run Collection, should open Aug. 11, pending customary regulatory approvals, according to the release.