Will County Pets of the Week: Dec. 22, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Kane is a sweet, snuggly 6-year-old terrier that acts like a lap dog. Kane recently came to NAWS after his family, who had him since he was a puppy, fell on hard times. He’s been kind, gentle and full of love since he arrived. He does well with other dogs, kids and even cats. Kane also enjoys walks and playing with squeaky toys (his favorite!). Kane will make a loyal, affectionate best friend. To meet Kane, email dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Edward Cullen is a large 6-year-old tabby that was found as a friendly stray and brought indoors to safety before the weather turned cold. He is comfortable around people, so he likely lived in a home at some point in his life. Edward is friendly, curious, outgoing, confident and will jump up to greet new visitors to his kitty tower. He loves to chatter and enjoys attention, especially pets and chin scratches. Edward is FIV-positive, so he must be the only cat in a home or live with other FIV-positive cats. To meet Edward Cullen, email catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Marlo is a 4-year-old, 75-pound, sweet, goofy and loving dog, likely a Saint Bernard/pit mix. Marlo needs an active and strong adopter and a home without cats or dogs. She would do best with older children, as she is a big, strong girl that loves to jump and run. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Five-year-old Macaroni is shy with strangers but loves pets once she is familiar with someone. She loves to play with other cats and any toy on a string. Macaroni needs a home with other cats, as she enjoys cuddling with them. She needs a patient adopter. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Blossom is sweet, curious and thriving in foster care with other cats and a dog. Blossom is a playful huntress that loves chasing toys, watching birds and finding out what humans are doing. When the play is done, she’s a snuggler. To meet Blossom, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Honey is gentle, calm, affectionate and always happy to receive pets and treats – two of her favorite things! Honey enjoys spending time with people and gets along wonderfully with other cats. She loves watching the world from a sunny window. Honey will make a mellow, loving companion. To meet Honey, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.