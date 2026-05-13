Polydactyl kitten looking for fun, adventure in forever home

Grits is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for May 14, 2026. (Photo by Danielle Meyer for Save-A-Pet)

Grits says, “I am always ready to play. After all, I’m an active guy and I was even known to have the zoomies at times. I lived with other cats, so you can imagine the parties we had. No worries, though, I’m also quite an affectionate guy, and I do know how to chill and get loved.

“I would love a home with another playful cat or maybe going home with one of my roommates. This way, when no one is home, the fun can continue! Second adoption fee is 50% off for Double the Love, Double the Fun!

“Before you even ask, I may look like I’m wearing winter glove. I just have some extra toes, so I’m called a polydactyl cat or a Hemingway feline.”

Gritsis is about 6 months old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

Adoption appointments and walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions require an approved adoption application.

For information and/or to complete an online application, visit saveapetil.org/adopt.