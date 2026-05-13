LCDOT to close Deep Lake Road at Depot Street in Antioch

The Lake County Division of Transportation will close Deep Lake Road to through traffic from IL Route 173 to North Avenue beginning Monday, May 18, at 6 a.m.

The closure is necessary to construct a new single-lane roundabout and is expected to last about 100 days.

This project marks the first of two planned roundabouts along Deep Lake Road, with a second scheduled for construction at North Avenue in a future construction season. It is part of a broader effort to modernize the entire Deep Lake Road corridor over the next five years.

Roundabouts improve safety and efficiency by keeping traffic moving at slower, more consistent speeds in one direction. Nationally, they are a proven safety measure, reducing crashes that result in serious injury or death by an average of 82%. More than 11,000 roundabouts have been installed across the United States, including 11 currently maintained by Lake County.

The detour route: Route 173 to Route 83/Main Street to North Avenue. Local traffic will have access on Deep Lake Road and Depot Street; however, the work area will be closed to all traffic.