Sheriff’s Office releases results of traffic campaign

In recognition of Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police, and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to step up enforcement efforts throughout April.

Sheriff’s deputies increased patrols looking for texting, social media use, video viewing, and other distracted driving violations.

During the campaign, which was a grant sponsored by federal highway safety funds, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies logged 68 hours of dedicated enforcement time and made 109 traffic stops with the following results: 33 distracted driving citations, seven arrests for driving without a valid driver’s license, 20 speeding citations and 36 other traffic citations.

This traffic safety campaign was made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.