Public hearing planned on Meadowview Material Transfer Facility

A public hearing has been scheduled for Monday, May 18, regarding a local siting application for the proposed Meadowview Solid Waste Transfer Facility at 31725 N. Route 83 in Grayslake, adjacent to the Countryside Landfill.

Waste Management of Illinois Inc. submitted an application seeking local siting approval for a proposed waste transfer and recycling facility as part of the long-term transition of the existing landfill site.

The application includes a new transfer facility at about 31,000 square feet with sustainability features, a 3,500-square-foot public recycling center and the ability to process up to 1,000 tons of waste per day. Waste currently handled on-site would be transferred to other disposal facilities.

Members of the public are encouraged to participate in the hearing.

The public hearing will take place from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and from 6 to 9 p.m. May 18 at University Center of Lake County, Multi-Purpose Rooms 142, 143 and 144, 1200 University Center Drive, Grayslake.

Enter off Washington Street to the University Center parking lot. There will be no access to this lot from the Brae Loch Road entrance because of construction.

In accordance with the Siting Ordinance, anyone wishing to provide sworn testimony or submit written questions must submit the required forms found on the solid waste transfer station application and process web page at least 10 days before the hearing.

Members of the public may also present unsworn oral comments at the hearing. Written comments will be accepted for 30 days after the hearing and made part of the public record.

Written comments may be submitted by email (subject line: Waste Transfer Station Public Hearing) to countyclerk@lakecountyil.gov.

Mail comments to Karen Brush, Lake County Clerk’s Office, 18 N. County St., 6th Floor, Waukegan, IL 60085.

Requests for any of the special accommodations should be submitted as soon as possible, but no later than 5 p.m. CST on Thursday, May 14. Requests may be made by email to the ADA/504 Coordinator at adacoordinator@lakecountyil.gov or by phone at 847-377-2250.