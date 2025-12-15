Will County Pets of the Week: Dec. 15, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Smokey is a 5-year-old, 80-pound coonhound that came to NAWS from Tennessee confused, scared and heartworm-positive. NAWS will cover all of his treatment, but he does need peace, comfort and a quiet place to heal. Smokey is sweet and gentle. He loves short walks and being close to people who make him feel safe. To meet Smokey, email dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Keifer is a 10-month-old tabby that is outgoing, curious, loving and playful. He eagerly seeks out attention and greets everyone who approaches his kitty condo. He even likes dogs. To meet Keifer, email catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Mellie is a terrier/Yorkie mix that needs a calm home without children or other dogs. She can be dog-reactive on a leash, which makes walks more difficult. A yard would be beneficial, since Mellie loves to run around outside and play with toys. Mellie is often nervous with new people, so she requires a slow introduction. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Four-year-old Nelson is curious and playful. He needed all his teeth removed due to their poor condition, but he’s feeling better now and currently takes the antidepressant fluoxetine. Nelson can be affectionate and typically prefers undivided attention. He needs a calm home without children. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Oolong is full of zoomies, cuddles and charm. Whether he’s darting after his favorite wand toy or wrestling with his foster siblings, Oolong lives life in fast-forward – with plenty of purrs along the way. He has a lively spirit and affectionate nature, and he loves people and happily soaks up cuddle – until playtime calls again. To meet Oolong, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

