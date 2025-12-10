Joliet city officials endorse 2026 budget ahead of council vote

Joliet city officials released a statement on Wednesday supporting the 2026 budget ahead of next week’s city council meeting.

The budget “holds the line on property taxes for the second consecutive year,” which will ensure no increase to the city’s portion of the property tax bill, according to the statement provided by outgoing city spokeswoman Rosemaria DiBenedetto.

The budget supports “financial strength, infrastructure, public safety, and essential services,” according to the statement.

The Joliet City Council is expected to vote on the budget Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Joliet city manager Beth Beatty (Provided by the city of Joliet)

The agenda and packets for next week’s city council meetings were not yet available on the city’s website on Wednesday afternoon.

Joliet City Manager Beth Beatty was quoted in the statement saying they conducted a “comprehensive, line-by-line review of expenses to safeguard service levels without increasing taxes.”

“Each department’s requests were evaluated closely to ensure responsible and strategic use of city funds,” Beatty said.

Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy was also quoted saying the budget shows the city can “live within its means.”

“We are keeping property taxes stable, investing wisely in our infrastructure and public safety, and ensuring we provide the reliable services our residents expect,” D’Arcy said.

Kevin Sing, the city’s finance director, said the budget continues to “build on the long-term financial stability of the city while investing in the services residents rely on most,” according to the statement.

Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy at Joliet City Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

In November, The Herald-News reported the proposed 2026 budget is balanced with $305 million in spending in the two major operating funds for general services and for water and sewer. It is also up $28 million from projected year-end spending this year.

According city officials, the key highlights of the 2026 budget include:

• About $23 million for roads and sidewalks

• About $2.7 million for vehicles and equipment for the roadways division

• About $2.8 million for Joliet Fire Department vehicles

• $1 million for replacement of Joliet Police Department vehicles

The budget also includes funding for the Lake Michigan Water Project:

• $78 million to replace 18 miles of water main

• About $27 million for system improvements to accept and deliver Lake Michigan water

• About $38 million for the city’s share of costs for the Grand Prairie Water Commission

Th city will continue to maintain reserves at more than 40% of annual expenses, use casino revenue for capital projects and use fuel tax revenue for fleet and vehicle replacements, according to city officials.