Public hearing on Joliet’s $305 million 2026 budget set for Tuesday

The Joliet City Council on Tuesday will hold a public hearing on its 2026 budget and vote on next year’s property tax levy.

The proposed 2026 budget is balanced with $305 million in spending in the two major operating funds for general services and for water and sewer. Spending would be $28 million more than projected year-end spending this year.

The budget includes 11 new positions, including director of cultural affairs and special events, who would be added to the staff after the city this year created the position.

The budget hearing will be part of the council meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m.

It will be preceded on Monday by Finance Director Kevin Sing’s second budget presentation to the council, when it meets for a workshop session at 5:30 p.m.

The council is expected to vote on the budget at its Dec. 16 meeting.

The budget would be supported in part by the city’s $54.5 million property tax levy.

The council at its meeting Tuesday will vote on the proposed levy, which is up from a $51.9 million levy this year.

The additional property tax revenue would come from new construction and increased property values, city officials have said.

The city tax rate will stay the same.

City of Joliet property taxes account for about 12% of a resident’s total property tax bill, according to city officials.