Kukowski is Sterling High School student of the month

Landon Kukowski, a senior, is a Sterling High School student of the month for April.

He is the son of Beth and Myles James Kukowski and has three siblings: Ty, Hudson and Delaney.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: Stats and Sports with Mr. [Joel] Penne, because we get to learn about our favorite players’ stats, team stats and our own personal athletic stats and study them out. There’s never a dull moment in the class. We do class experiments like kicking hot vs. cold footballs, overhand vs. underhand free throw shooting, and other engaging experiments. My favorite part so far was our fantasy baseball draft.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I am going to SLTC (SouthEast Lineman Training Center) in Trenton, Georgia to get certified to become an apprentice lineman. Hopefully, I can get an apprenticeship with ComEd when I come back.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: I volunteer as an usher at Abiding Word Church on Sunday mornings and attend Youth Group on Wednesday nights, where we worship, listen to a message from Pastor Nathan, and play games (favorite time of the week).

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: Our FCA club had a meet at the pole prayer for our school, classmates and country on Sept. 22, 2025. It was very moving, and there were over 50 kids who showed up at 7 a.m. to pray.

What is your hope for the future?: I hope to get done with my lineman schooling and find a good job, a church to get involved in and a small town that I can raise a family in and enjoy the benefits of the amazing freedom of our country that others died for me to enjoy.