Oswego police issue traffic alert for this weekend’s Wine on the Fox festival, here’s where to park

Hudson Crossing Park will once again be the site for Oswego's annual Wine on the Fox festival this weekend. (Steven Buyansky)

The Oswego Police Department is advising the public to expect increased traffic congestion and delays on Saturday and Sunday because of the Wine on the Fox activities taking place at Hudson Crossing Park.

Motorists should expect delays while traveling on U.S. Route 34 through the downtown area between 10 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday and between 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the police department.

Delays on Madison, Washington and Main streets in the downtown Oswego area are also expected, according to the release. Motorists may want to consider alternate routes around these areas if they are not coming in for the event.

Parking will be available at:

• The Reserve of Hudson Crossing parking decks.

• Village municipal lot on South Harrison Street.

• Oswego Village Hall.

• On-street parking in the downtown area.

Harrison Street will be one way going north between Washington and Jackson streets. Access to the event will be limited to a single entrance at the park, located at Washington and South Harrison streets.