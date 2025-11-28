Ottawa man indicted on charges over Joliet fleeing, shooting incident

While police said an Ottawa man was arrested on a charge of attempted murder of a Will County sheriff’s deputy in Joliet, that was not among the charges in an indictment filed on Wednesday.

A grand jury returned an indictment against Tyshawn Harris, 20, that contained multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and his case is set for a pretrial hearing on Dec. 16.

In the indictment, Harris is charged with armed violence, aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, fleeing a police officer, reckless conduct, driving while license suspended, obstructing a police officer and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Harris has been in the Will County jail since Oct. 29 after his arrest when he was accused of fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle and possessing a loaded AR-15 pistol in Joliet.

A Will County Sheriff's Office squad vehicle seen on April 18, 2025. (Felix Sarver)

In a statement on the incident, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said they conducted an “attempted murder arrest” following an “early morning attack” on a sheriff’s deputy.

A driver who exited a vehicle following a police pursuit had “fired two rounds at a deputy before fleeing on foot into a nearby field,” according to the sheriff’s office.

However, a court filing from prosecutors said the driver’s firearm “discharged twice into the ground” and a deputy was in his vehicle when he pulled up behind the driver’s vehicle “at the time that the firearm was discharged.”

Harris was allegedly in possession of a loaded weapon that discharged in the “presence of both the officer in the squad car and passing motorists,” prosecutors said.

Prosecutors alleged Harris left the stolen vehicle in drive mode while fleeing, which caused further danger to motorists.

“Harris admitted running from the car. He denied all knowledge of a firearm. He stated he didn’t recall discharging a firearm but if he did, it was accidental,” according to a court filing from Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Tricia McKenna.

Harris also allegedly denied turning toward the deputy when exiting the vehicle and he never “had an intent to shooting anything,” according to McKenna.