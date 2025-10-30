Man charged with fleeing police, armed violence in Will County denied jail release

A man who faces multiple charges – but not attempted murder – must remain in jail under the SAFE-T Act following his arrest in connection with a police pursuit and shooting in Joliet.

On Thursday, Will County Judge Derek Ewanic ruled there are no conditions that could mitigate the risks of the pretrial release of Tyshawn Harris, 20, who resides in Ottawa but has addresses listed in Joliet and Romeoville.

Ewanic cited pretrial release violation reports filed against Harris in two other Will County cases that prosecutors dismissed on Feb. 5. Those two cases involved charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery.

Ewanic further cited Harris’ alleged ties to the Blitz gang.

Harris allegedly admitted he is a Blitz gang member during a police interview and Blitz is a “known gang faction” in the Joliet area, according to prosecutors.

Harris is facing five felony charges and five misdemeanor charges following the incident on Wednesday near Chicago Street and Dorris Avenue in Joliet.

The firearm recovered in the Will County Sheriff's Office investigation of Tyshawn Harris, 20, on Oct. 29, 2025. (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

During the incident, Harris was allegedly fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle and he was in possession of a loaded AR-15 pistol, according to prosecutors. Harris was eventually apprehended in a nearby creek after attempting to flee on foot, prosecutors said.

The most serious charge against Harris is armed violence, a class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison.

Harris is charged with reckless conduct for exiting a moving vehicle and carrying a firearm that discharged.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said Harris was charged with attempted murder after his arrest. But that charge was not formally filed against him on Thursday.

The charges against Harris could change if the case moves to a grand jury proceeding.

The sheriff’s office statement on the incident said a driver who exited a vehicle following a police pursuit had “fired two rounds at a deputy before fleeing on foot into a nearby field.”

But a court filing from prosecutors said the driver’s firearm “discharged twice into the ground” and a deputy was in his vehicle when he pulled up behind the driver’s vehicle “at the time that the firearm was discharged.”

A Will County Sheriff's Office squad vehicle on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Harris was allegedly in possession of a loaded weapon that discharged in the “presence of both the officer in the squad car and passing motorists,” according to the petition from Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Tricia McKenna.

McKenna told Ewanic in court that Harris also “left his car in drive when he jumped out” of the stolen vehicle during the incident, which caused further danger to motorists.

In a police interview, Harris claimed he didn’t know whose vehicle he was in and he was “trying to get away” from another vehicle that was following him, according to McKenna’s petition.

“Harris admitted running from the car. He denied all knowledge of a firearm. He stated he didn’t recall discharging a firearm but if he did it was accidental,” McKenna’s petition said.

Harris also allegedly denied turning toward the deputy when exiting the vehicle and he never “had an intent to shoot anything,” McKenna’s petition said.