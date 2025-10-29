Man shoots but misses Will County deputy before arrest in Joliet Township

A 20-year-old man shot at police before fleeing on foot from a traffic stop in Joliet Township early Wednesday, police said.

Tyshawn T. Harris was arrested on several charges, including attempted murder, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said.

No one was injured.

Harris fired two rounds from an AR-15-style pistol at a deputy making the stop at the intersection of Chicago Street and Doris Avenue, according to a news release from the sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was not hit by the gunfire.

Harris was getting out of his vehicle, which turned out to be stolen, when he fired the shots and then fled into a field, according to the release.

The vehicle, a black Infiniti sedan, was speeding with no license plate when the deputy first tried to stop it about 12:35 a.m. near McDonough and Ottawa streets.

Joliet and state police assisted sheriff’s deputies in “a brief search” that led to Harris’s apprehension, according to the release.

“A K-9 search of the area led to the recovery of the firearm used in the attack,” according to the release. “The vehicle driven by Harris was later confirmed to be stolen out of Joliet.”

In addition to attempted murder, Harris has been charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing, driving on a suspended license, unregistered/expired registration and disregard of a traffic control device.

Police did not provide a city of residence for Harris.

“This investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming,” according to the release.

Sheriff Mike Kelley said in the release, “We are thankful that our deputy is safe and that this dangerous individual is now in custody. I want to express my sincere appreciation to the Joliet Police Department and the Illinois State Police for their swift response and teamwork during this critical situation.”