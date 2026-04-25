Kane County Drug Rehab Court to graduate 15

Judge Marmarie Kostelny, formerly the presiding judge of the Kane County Drug Rehabilitation Court, addresses family, community members and graduates of the drug court program during an annual ceremony at Geneva High School. (Sandy Bressner)

Now in its 26th year, the Kane County Drug Rehabilitation Court will graduate 15 participants this month in St. Charles.

The ceremony is at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 29 at the branch court, 540 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. The public is invited to attend or view the ceremony online at www.youtube.com.

Drug Rehabilitation Court is a voluntary, team-based program for high-risk individuals with substance-use disorders that aims to reduce drug use and recidivism, according to a news release.

Kane Circuit Judge Christine Downs oversees the specialty court, also known as treatment court.

“I am so excited for the futures of these graduates,” Downs said in the release. “They have worked so hard to make real and lasting change in their lives, are contributing members of our community, and have the tools to live law-abiding lives in recovery.”

To be eligible for graduation, participants must fulfill all requirements of the program, which typically takes 24 to 36 months to complete.

The program combines judicial oversight, intensive supervision with evidence-based treatment, frequent drug testing, and regular court appearances, according to the release.

Requirements include employment or school enrollment, community service, completing substance abuse treatment and paying all the costs of restitution, fines and fees.

Downs, along with a team of treatment partners – probation officers, law enforcement, the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Kane County Public Defender’s Office – supervise participants through each step of the program, according to the release.

Downs said she is grateful for the community’s support for the specialty court.

“Research shows drug courts produce better outcomes than incarceration or standard probation in reducing drug use and recidivism and in restoring justice-involved individuals to productive, law-abiding lives,” Downs said in the release.

Drug Rehabilitation Court is one of four specialty courts in the 16th Circuit.

The others are:

• DUI Court, which aims to provide treatment and reduce the prevelance of repeat drunken driving incidents

• Treatment Alternative Court, which serves defendants who have mental illness, co-occurring disorders, and developmental disabilities

• Veterans Treatment Court, to break the connection between military service members and their mental illness, alcohol and drug use, and criminal activity