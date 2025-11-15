U.S. Route 6, Brandon Road resurfacing in Joliet begins Saturday

The work is part of the overall Interstate 80 reconstruction project through Will County. (Santokh Kochar/Getty Images)

Patching and resurfacing of U.S. Route 6 from Larkin Avenue (Illinois 7) to Brandon Road and Brandon Road between Meadow Avenue and Route 6 in Joliet will require intermittent daytime lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Saturday, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The work is part of the overall Interstate 80 reconstruction project that is rebuilding I-80 from Ridge Road in Minooka to U.S. Route 30 in Joliet and New Lenox and is expected to be completed by mid-December.