U.S. Route 6, Brandon Road resurfacing in Joliet begins Saturday

Road construction sign, low angle view

The work is part of the overall Interstate 80 reconstruction project through Will County. (Santokh Kochar/Getty Images)

By Shaw Local News Network

Patching and resurfacing of U.S. Route 6 from Larkin Avenue (Illinois 7) to Brandon Road and Brandon Road between Meadow Avenue and Route 6 in Joliet will require intermittent daytime lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Saturday, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The work is part of the overall Interstate 80 reconstruction project that is rebuilding I-80 from Ridge Road in Minooka to U.S. Route 30 in Joliet and New Lenox and is expected to be completed by mid-December.

