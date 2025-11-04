New ownership plans to reopen Joliet brewhouse downtown

A large brewing tank seen at MyGrain Brewing when it opened in Joliet eight years ago. (Eric Ginnard)

The new restaurant group ready to move into Union Station says they’re eager to get the brewhouse going again.

“Food goes with beer; beer goes with food,” said Eduardo Vazquez. “I think that will be a great space.”

Vazquez, his brothers, and other partners in the business were at a Joliet City Council meeting on Monday in which officials estimated the restaurant would generate nearly $700,000 in rent and tax revenue in its first five years.

The group plans to open Casa Catrina Mexican Heritage Cuisine in the city-owned restaurant and brewhouse space at Union Station.

The council votes Tuesday on a lease for the La Sociedad group that would own and operate the restaurant and microbrewery.

Brothers Eduardo and Jose Vazquez, two of the partners in the La Sociedad restaurant group that plans to open Casa Catrina Mexican Heritage Cuisine in Union Station in Joliet, pose for a photo after a City Council meeting on Monday. Nov. 3, 2025 (Bob Okon)

The proposed agreement with Joliet does not require La Sociedad to reopen the brewhouse, but the partners said they want an operating brewery.

They have been talking with former MyGrain Brewmaster Dan Rosenberg about possibly coming back.

“It seems like there’s an emotional attachment for him,” said Jose Vazquez. “So, we’d like that to come to fruition.”

Rosenberg was the brewmaster when MyGrain opened in 2017. The restaurant and brewpub closed in August 2023.

Dan Rosenberg, head brewer at the former MyGrain Brewing, seen in this file photo cleaning tanks at the Joliet microbrewery.

The La Sociedad group would like to get at least the restaurant open as soon as possible.

Eduardo Vazquez said the plan is to be open by January.

Even sooner, said brother Jorg Vazquez, who talked about being “up and running in a month.”

“It’s a beautiful location,” Jorg said.

And, the group does have some background in making alcoholic beverages.

“Our family had a tequila factory back in Mexico,” Jorg said.

City of Joliet Economic Development Specialist Emily McGuire seen conducting a tour at the former MyGrain Brewery earlier this year in this file photo. (Bob Okon)

Emily McGuire, economic development specialist for the city, outlined expected benefits to the City Council at its Monday workshop meeting.

McGuire said the restaurant is expected to generate $696,000 in the first five years with $464,000 coming from rent and $232,000 coming from taxes.

The agreement provides for a five-year lease with options to renew twice more for a total of 15 years.

La Sociedad would pay $7,000 a month in the first year. Monthly rent would increase by 5% each year.

The group would pay utilities, property taxes and other applicable taxes.

The partners now run three restaurants in Chicago, Alsip and Stone Park with another coming in Homewood along with the Joliet restaurant.