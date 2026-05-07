Ottawa Chiropractic hires associate chiropractor Gabrielle Peasley

Ottawa Chiropractic recently welcomed associate chiropractor Gabrielle Peasley, D.C., to its staff effective Friday, May 1.

Peasley graduated from Mendota High School in 2018. She received a molecular and cellular biology degree from Illinois State University in 2022. Peasley also earned a chiropractic doctorate from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa.

“My goal is to help patients address the root cause of their condition and achieve long-term health,” Peasley said in a news release. “I believe in providing individualized, evidence-based care and guiding patients through a process that leads to lasting results.”

Peasley currently is accepting new patients.