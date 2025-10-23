Mexican restaurant headed for empty brewpub space at Union Station in Joliet

The former MyGrain Brewing brewpub space is at Union Station in Joliet. (Eric Ginnard)

City officials have found a Mexican restaurant to fill the former MyGrain Brewing space at Union Station.

The proposal, which includes the possibility of reopening the brewery, was presented to a Joliet City Council committee on Wednesday.

The partners in the business plan a restaurant to be called Casa Catrina Mexican Heritage Cuisine.

The restaurant would be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for breakfast, lunch and dinner, according to a presentation to the Economic Development Committee on Wednesday.

The partnership under the name La Sociedad Inc. includes Jose Vasquez, Joaquin Anguiano and Angel Zamudio. The group is involved in three other restaurants in the Chicago area, including the Tequila CJ Cantina Grill on Archer Avenue in Chicago, according to the presentation.

The council committee recommended approval for a lease for the Casa Catrina restaurant, which next needs approval from the full City Council.

It's not clear yet whether the microbrewery at Union Station will be put back into operation. (Bob Okon)

The 5-year lease sets rent at $7,000 a month in the first year with 5% increases in following years. The agreement provides for two five-year lease renewals.

The Casa Catrina proposal was one of five received by the city for the MyGrain space, Joliet Economic Development Director Paulina Martinez said on Thursday.

“The top three proposals that we received, they all had an element of restarting the brewery,” Martinez said.

A city staff team interviewed representatives from those three groups before selecting the Casa Catrina group, Martinez said.

Joliet owns Union Station and has leased out the first-floor space to at least three different restaurant and bar owners since 2003.

The MyGrain brewpub was the biggest project, since it involved an overhaul of the space and the installation of a microbrewery.

MyGrain closed in August 2023 after six years of business.

The Union Station space is one of two downtown restaurant spots owned by the city.

Joliet officlals are still reviewing proposals for potential use of the former Crabigale's comedy club at Chicago and Cass streets downtown. (Bob Okon)

Joliet also owns the former Crabigale’s comedy club located at Chicago and Cass streets.

Crabigale’s closed in 2005.

But the city has sought proposals for the Crabigale’s space while also seeking users for the former MyGrain restaurant and bar.

Martinez said the city has received two proposals for the Crabigale’s space, and they both remain under review.