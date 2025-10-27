Will County Pets of the Week: Oct. 27, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Vito is a 3-year-old terrier mix that was rescued from the streets by a local animal control. Vita is a little shy – but once he knows he’s safe, he shows his sweet and loving personality. He loves to be near his people, soaking up all their love. He gets along wonderfully with other dogs and does well with kids, making him the perfect addition to a family looking for a loyal companion. To meet Vito, email dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Daisy is a 2-year-old gentle, happy, curious and affectionate tabby who was reserved and hesitant to trust people when she was first rescued. She’s made amazing progress and will approach people s for head scratches and some attention. She shows love by looking longingly at her people, burrowing her face in their hands and giving them kisses. She is getting used to other cats and might live comfortably with ones that give her some space. She will make a great companion. To meet Daisy, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Dolly is a sweet beagle that came to the humane society along with five other beagles from a hoarding case in Joliet. All the beagles weigh between 15 and 25 pounds. The humane society currently has three males and five females, including Dolly. They are currently catching up on vetting and surgeries and will be available for adoption soon. Applications for the beagles are now being accepted. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Buttercup is an energetic 6-month-old kitten that was born at a local animal control. He hung out with a loving foster until he was old enough to return to the shelter. He is a typical sweet and incredibly playful, very rambunctious kitten! Buttercup likes to jump on shoulders or try to climb legs for attention. He loves to play and run around. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Bright-eyed and curious, Gingko is always on the hunt for her next favorite toy or treat. Gingko adores attention – she comes trotting over when she hears a friendly “psst” and loves a good petting session. She’s playful, smart, full of personality and ready for her forever home. To meet Gingko, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Spooky loves movie nights, snuggles, food and naps. He’s incredibly gentle with kids and the perfect mix of chill and charming. To meet Spooky, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.