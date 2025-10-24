Retired Joliet police sergeant loses federal false arrest lawsuit in jury trial

Retired Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne Killian, a member of the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force, had filed a false arrest lawsuit against his colleague, retired Joliet Police Sgt. Ed Grrizle, in federal court in 2023. (Felix Sarver / Inset photo provided by Joliet Police Department)

A federal jury did not rule in favor of a retired Joliet police sergeant who claimed in a lawsuit that a former colleague caused his false arrest in 2022.

A two-day trial in Chicago over the claims in the lawsuit filed by former Sgt. Dwayne Killian concluded on Thursday with a verdict that was not in his favor, according to the federal court docket.

Instead, the jury issued a finding in favor of retired Joliet Police Sgt. Ed Grizzle, whom Killian accused in a lawsuit of causing his false arrest in 2022 over an alleged theft of a forklift. Grizzle denied the allegation.

The trial was held following failed settlement talks between attorneys for the City of Joliet and John Schrock, Killian’s attorney.

Killian claimed he sustained $325,000 in damages for his alleged false arrest and loss of employment with the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force.

Killian and Grizzle were colleagues on the task force until 2022, when Grizzle accused him of theft of a forklift that had been seized by the task force.

U.S. District Court Judge LaShonda Hunt scheduled Nov. 13 as the deadline for any post-trial motions in Killian’s case.

A 2022 employee photo of retired Joliet Police Sgt. Ed Grizzle. (Photo provided by Joliet Police Department)

Killian first filed his lawsuit in 2023 in Will County. The case was later moved to federal court the same year.

At the time, the other defendants had included Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans, Deputy Police Chief Robert Brown, Sgt. Raul Alvarez and Officer Ryan Shaw.

On May 15, Hunt issued a ruling that dismissed all defendants from the case, except for Grizzle, because they were entitled to a qualified immunity.

Qualified immunity is a legal doctrine that protects government officials from lawsuits to the extent that their conduct does not violate the “clearly established rights” of plaintiffs.

Hunt ruled a reasonable jury could find Grizzle had no probable cause to arrest Killian. She also ruled Grizzle cannot shield himself from the lawsuit under qualified immunity.

Killian was taken into custody in 2022 over allegations that he stole a forklift. Squad vehicle video showed Killian was not placed in handcuffs when he was taken to the Joliet Police Department.

The forklift was property seized by the task force and kept in a large warehouse at an abandoned steel mill, according to Hunt’s summary of the facts of the case.

In 2021, the task force was notified the steel mill would be demolished and their property needed a new location, Hunt said. Killian informed Grizzle he could store the property at his residence, she said.

In the spring of 2022, Grizzle requested the return of the forklift and emailed Killian instructions for a plan to auction the property, Hunt said.

Killian agreed to return the forklift, Hunt said.

Squad vehicle video of former Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne Killian sitting inside of a squad vehicle during his arrest on June 14, 2022. (Joliet Police Department)

But Grizzle emailed Killian in June 2022 to ask if he returned the forklift and Killian said he would return it the next morning because it was a “hundred degrees outside,” Hunt said.

Grizzle then made a report “indicating Killian had committed theft” of task force property and arrested Killian for “theft of the forklift,” Hunt said.

“It is undisputed that on June 14, 2022, Killian returned a trailer, forklift and air compressor belonging to [the task force], and additional [task force] property along with a 1980 Harley motorcycle on June 18, 2022,” Hunt said.

Attorneys for Grizzle contended there was probable cause for Killian’s arrest, which is an “absolute defense” to a false arrest claim, according to a 2024 court filing from David Matheus, an outside attorney for the city.

Killian admitted he took the forklift and other task force property without the consent of the task force, Matheus said.

Matheus argued that even if Killian’s “original taking of the forklift” and other task force property was “implicitly authorized,” he knew he had an “obligation to return it.”

“[Killian’s] refusal to do so, despite four separate orders, constituted probable cause for theft,” Matheus said.