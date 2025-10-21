Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force receives $2.14 million state grant

The Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force, which includes law enforcement agencies in Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties, received a $2.14 million state grant Monday.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced more than $11 million in new grants to assist law enforcement agencies throughout the state to protect against the surge in carjackings and vehicle thefts, a release from Giannoulias’ office said.

The Illinois Vehicle Hijacking and Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention and Insurance Verification Council, which Giannoulias’ office oversees, recently distributed grants to six law enforcement agencies, the release said.

To fund the grants, the insurance industry provides $1 for every passenger vehicle it insures to the Secretary of State’s Office, according to the release.

“A car is a lifeline for many Illinoisans. It gets them to work, helps them take care of their families and connects them with loved ones. When it’s stolen, it can turn a family’s life upside down,” Giannoulias said in the release.. “By strengthening coordination across agencies and equipping law enforcement with the right tools and technology, we’re putting law enforcement in a better position to combat the rise in carjackings and vehicle theft while keeping our communities safe.”

The release said the data shows the grants are paying off, especially when it comes to carjackings. In Chicago, carjackings have plummeted from a high of 1,852 in 2021 to just 379 so far this year

Law enforcement agencies can use the awards for salaries and benefits for personnel assigned to vehicle theft prevention units, vehicles, computers, vehicle tracking devices, GPS data, evidence kits, body cameras and drones for aerial vehicle searches, according to the release.

The grant funding also enables law enforcement agencies to expand access to dedicated vehicle theft investigators and prosecutors at their local state’s attorney office. Law enforcement can use the money to hire dedicated auditors to verify scrap shops and body shops are not using stolen parts or metal, the release said.

The additional funding has also enabled law enforcement agencies to work collaboratively with federal and local units to address instances of title fraud and investigate cases of fraudulent vehicle identification numbers (VIN) before vehicles can be resold or recover vehicles fraudulently sold, the release said.