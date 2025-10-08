Joliet community theater crowd wants answers on Bicentennial Park’s future

People concerned about the future of the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre filled the Joliet City Council chambers on Tuesday. Oct. 7, 2022 (Bob Okon)

A lot was said but not much was cleared up Tuesday about the future of Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and its theater.

Eighteen people spoke to the Joliet City Council in support of the park, particularly its community theater and park manager who has been placed on administrative leave.

The council chambers was filled with most of the people there to talk or hear about the Bicentennial Park Theatre.

“We wanted to come out in numbers and tell you we really need this park,” Serena Magosky said. “We need it for our kids and future.”

Joliet officials have said they plan to keep the park and have denied rumors that they were considering selling the property.

But just what they plan to do with the park has the people associated with the community theater programs worried.

“Again, we implore you to engage with us in an open conversation,” Tamara Martinez said.

A monument sign for Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park is posted at the park entrance at 201 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet. (Bob Okon)

City officials have said very little, including providing no explanation on why park manager Lori Carmine has been placed on administrative leave.

They haven’t even confirmed that Carmine is on administrative leave, although sources involved with the park say they understand that has what happened.

Carmine has not been at the park and has not returned calls for comment. Park staff refers questions about her to City Hall.

A city spokeswoman has said that outside lawyers have been hired to investigate “significant operational deviations.”

“I would like to see some transparency on what’s happened the last few weeks,” said Jamie Novotny, who is Carmine’s brother and also is involved in the community theater.

City Manager Beth Beatty issued a statement at council meetings both Monday and Tuesday before opening the public comment portion of the meeting, which she knew would include discussion about Bicentennial Park.

Beatty said she would not comment on personnel matters.

Joliet City Manager Beth Beatty seen speaking at a Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce event in this file photo. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

“Our focus is on preserving and improving this important asset for the city of Joliet,” Beatty said without offering details on what that may mean.

Without the city providing any insight, the active theater community has been buzzing with possibilities.

“I don’t know all the rumors, but what I’ve heard is not good,” said Abigail Jean Harris.

Among concerns is that the community theater could be eliminated with the theater building being used for rentals only.

Many of the speakers, ranging from children to senior citizens, gave personal testimony on what impact the theater activities have had on their lives.

“I always wanted to act, and I never did until I was in my late 60s,” Judy Smith said.

Council members made reassuring comments after hearing from the theater crowd without providing any insight into what may be planned.

“I know we’re not going to get rid of that park,” Councilwoman Jan Quillman said. “It’s such a big asset to Joliet.”