Joliet investigating operations at Bicentennial Park, staffing changes made

A monument sign for Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park is posted at the park entrance at 201 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet. (Bob Okon)

The city of Joliet has hired outside lawyers to look into what a spokeswoman described as “significant operational deviations ” at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park.

City officials would not specify what problems have been found, but sources with connections to the park said they have heard park manager Lori Carmine is placed on administrative leave.

Carmine could not be reached for comment, and city officials would not comment on her job status.

Park Manager Lori Carmine (right) seen onstage with Uxmar Torres at a "Playwrights and Poets Fest" at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre. (Photo provided by the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre)

“The city does not comment on personnel matters,” city spokeswoman Rosemaria DiBenedetto said in response to an inquiry on Carmine’s job status.

An employee at Bicentennial Park on Friday said Carmine was not in and did not know when she would return. The employee referred questions about Carmine’s job status to City Hall.

The park is owned by the city.

City spokeswoman Rosemaria DiBenedetto emailed statements Thursday and Friday in response to questions about Carmine and developments at Bicentennial Park.

A band performs at the Joliet Blues Festival in Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park. (Gary Middendorf)

“In the spring of 2025, the administration became aware of significant operational deviations at Bicentennial Park,” DiBenedetto said. “The administration immediately took action to investigate and remediate these issues. This included engaging outside counsel and making certain staffing changes.”

The park continues to employ two full-time employees and three interns, DiBenedetto said.

Bicentennial Park in addition to providing a scenic setting for concerts and festivals alongside the Des Plaines River has a theater used by the Joliet Drama Guild and and other community organizations for performances, theater classes and events.

“The city has had discussions with the Joliet Drama Guild to ensure that they may continue their drama productions,” DiBenedetto said.

Actors in the Joliet Drama Guild rehearse for a performance “Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Christmas Goose" at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre. (Photo provided by Nicole Kaestner)

The recent developments have raised concerns about the future of the park and led to some rumors that the city was considering selling it to a private owner.

DiBenedetto said the city is “not considering the sale of the park.”

But the city is reviewing programming at the park in light of the development of a new City Square downtown.

The park is located across the river from downtown.

“With the opening of City Square, we are actively evaluating programming opportunities across both spaces managed by the city,” DiBenedetto said. “This includes a comprehensive review of how programming is developed, delivered, and supported.”

The park was developed in 1976 as a commemoration of the nation’s bicentennial, which was celebrated that year.

Carmine has been park manager since 2016 and was hired after the position was vacant for a year. She has had a long association with the park, taking acting classes as a youth and later serving as a drama instructor at the theater.

Park activity had fallen off in the year before her arrival as manager to the point that Joliet Township offered to take it over and bring back events.

Carmine was instrumental in reviving activity at Bicentennial Park, including the return of the July 3rd Independence Day celebration that has remained an annual event since.

The park has increasingly hosted summer events, including annual jazz and blues festivals that were started with Carmine as manager. The park also hosts the popular Concerts on the Hill, a series of outdoor summer concerts that has been in place for decades.