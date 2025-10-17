Hall of Famer Frank Thomas greets fans at Joliet cigar lounge grand opening

National Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas (left) – also known as the “Big Hurt” – appeared at Goodfellas Cigar Lounge in Joliet on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025 to sign bottles of his FT35 brand of spirits and chat with attendees. Thomas is seen with Ammar Sheikah (right), co-owner of Goodfellas Cigar Lounge. (Photo provided by Goodfellas Cigar Lounge)

National Baseball Hall of Famer and former White Sox great helped Goodfellas Cigar Lounge in Joliet celebrated its grand opening on Thursday.

Frank Thomas – aka the “Big Hurt” appeared at Goodfellas Cigar Lounge to sign bottles of his FT35 brand of spirits and chat with attendees.

The grand opening also included vendors promoting different cigar brands and prizes, raffles and giveaways from the cigar companies, Goodfellas Cigar Lounge co-owner Ammar Sheikah, previously said.

The grand opening at Goodfellas Cigar Lounge in Joliet included vendors promoting different cigar brands and prizes, raffles and giveaways from the cigar companies on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. (Photo provided by Goodfellas Cigar Lounge in Joliet)

Approximately 200 people came out to Goodfellas for the event, which “went extremely well,” Sheikah said.

“I’m proud of our team for keeping things organized,” Sheikah said. “We met hundreds of new people, many of them were excited to see our new place and vowed to come back regularly.”

Approximately 200 people came out to Goodfellas Cigar Lounge in Joliet on Thursday night to meet National Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas. (Photo provided by Goodfellas Cigar Lounge)

Features of the Goodfellas Cigar Lounge include a 500-square-foot humidor, a selection of more than 600 different boxes of cigars and a state-of-the art system that pulls most smoke from the air, Sheikah previously said.

Goodfellas Cigar Lounge is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and is located at 2138 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet.

For more information, call 779-206-4176 or visit goodfellaschi.com.