Hall of Famer Frank Thomas coming to Joliet cigar lounge

Chicago White Sox slugger Frank Thomas smiles as he listens to a question during a news conference about his selection into the MLB Baseball Hall Of Fame, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2014, at U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago. Thomas joins Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine as first ballot inductees Wednesday, and will be inducted in Cooperstown on July 27 along with managers Bobby Cox, Joe Torre and Tony La Russa, elected last month by the expansion-era committee. Thomas—aka the "Big Hurt”— is coming to Goodfellas Cigar Lounge on Oct. 16.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

National Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas—aka the “Big Hurt”—is coming to a Joliet cigar lounge on Oct. 16.

The new Goodfellas Cigar Lounge, which had a soft opened on Sept. 28, will host Thomas from 5 to 8 p.m. at 2138 W Jefferson St in Joliet,

Thomas was elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.

Goodfellas Cigar Lounge co-owner Ammar Sheikah said the ticket price will include a bottle of Thomas’ FT35 brand of spirits and a $20 voucher for Goodfellas cigars and other merchandise.

Sheikah said Thomas, who spent most of his career with the White Sox, will sign bottles and perhaps a limited amount of other merchandise.

In this July 5, 2005, file photo, Chicago White Sox's Frank Thomas hits a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in Chicago. Thomas is coming to Goodfellas Cigar Lounge on Oct. 16. (AP photo)

“It’s a chance for White Sox fans or sports fans to connect with the guy they grew up watching,” Sheikah said.

Sheikah also owns joe’s Beverage Warehouse in Romoeville, which stocks the FT35 brand, so inviting Thomas was a natural connection.

When Sheikah learned Thomas was making appearances with the brand at other liquor stores, Sheikah thought hosting Thomas was a great way to introduce fans to both the brand and the lounge.

“We want people to come in and sit down in the lounge,” he said. “It’s a fun place to hang out. You can bring all your friends. It’s like being in your own house but you don’t have to smoke at your place.”

Hall of Famer Frank Thomas is coming to Goodfellas Cigar Lounge on Oct. 16 in Joliet. (Photo provided by Goodfellas Cigar Lounge)

Ticket prices vary, depending upon which spirit attendees purchase.

The cost is $39.99 if the attendee wants either the original vodka or the peach vodka.

But the cost is $49.99. if the attendee purchases the pecan whiskey.

Sheikah said all ticketed bottles will be at Goodfellas Cigar Lounge at 5 p.m. Oct. 16.

Attendees just need to show their ticket on their phone, Sheikah said. Or Goodfellas staff can look up their name, he added.

Goodfellas Cigar Lounge will be located at 2138 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, and is seen on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. (Photo provided by Michael Johnson)

The voucher is intended for use at the event, Sheikah said.

“We’ll have vendors promoting different cigar brands and prizes, raffles and giveaways from the cigar companies,” he said.

For tickets and more information, visit joesbev.com.